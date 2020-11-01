abc11 together

Raleigh mom's coloring book helps cancer patients conquer diagnosis

By
RALEIGH (WTVD) -- As breast cancer awareness month comes to a close, One Wake County mother is helping cancer patients conquer their diagnosis one crayon at a time.

"He said you have a tumor on your lung and a tumor on your chest," Sheena Spencer said. "The tumors identified as Hodgkin's Lymphoma which is a blood cancer."

When cancer came with a one, two punch. Sheena Spencer knew she had to fight back

"Once I made up in my mind that I was going to win this journey. Nothing could stop me," Spencer said.

The Wake County mother pushed through chemotherapy and found calm in coloring

"During my journey someone gifted me a coloring book and as I would color, it became very therapeutic for me. It was as if my reality didn't exist and as I would color I would use the same scriptures out of the Bible and I would meditate on it as I would color and my mind set shift from a place of defeat to a place of victory," said Spencer.

That's how her book "Conqueror" was born. Every page is dedicated to a different type of cancer diagnosis, illustrates some of the silent struggles and includes encouragement for each.

So while cancer may have started the fight, Conqueror is helping hundreds finish it.
