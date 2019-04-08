homeless

New Raleigh multi-services center helps homeless with several services under one roof

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- A new multi-services center in Raleigh is set to offer services and stability to the homeless.

The first thing you notice when entering the Oak City Cares multi-services center is the lobby - which looks more like the check-in desk at a fancy hotel.

That's an intentional design choice, according to Oak City Cares executive director Kathy Johnson, who calls it the first-of-its-kind with such a high level of design and services for the homeless.

She says the staff is always ready "to welcome our guests, to provide dignity to our guests, and to make sure when they walk in that they know that they matter to our community."

Inside you'll find several agencies and contacts for the homeless - all under one roof.

"Somebody will be able to come in, tell their story one time, and then get connected to the services that they need," Deputy Human Services Director Annemarie Maiorano said.

The Raleigh-Wake Coalition to End Homelessness and Catholic Charities of the Diocese of Raleigh teamed up with the city, county and Oak City Cares to make the center a reality.

The goal is to help more people transition from homelessness and uncertainty to stability, said Johnson.

"By wrapping services around them. And then we hope to, once we get people housed, to keep them housed. "

It's open for services five days a week, plus meals on the weekends. Public transportation brings potential clients there - if they have no other way to reach the center on City Farm Drive in Raleigh.
