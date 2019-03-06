Society

Raleigh No. 2 in 'Best Places to Live' ranking

EMBED <>More Videos

Raleigh has earned a top-ranking spot as one of the best cities in America when it comes to attributes millennials want in a place to live.

By
RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Raleigh has earned a top-ranking as one of the best cities in America when it comes to attributes millennials want in a place to live.

The ranking from livability.com looked at economics, housing, amenities, infrastructure, demographics, social and civic capital, education, health care, diversity and inclusion in more than 1,000 cities.

Livability says the highly ranked cities are "unique, welcoming, affordable and bursting with opportunities. The website was effusive in its description of Raleigh.

"North Carolina's capital city truly has something for everyone. There's a long list of things to do in Raleigh to entertain and delight you," the Raleigh review said. "Raleigh is an imaginative city that celebrates clean energy entrepreneurs and researchers, inventive chefs and artists."

Here are the top ten cities:

1 - Boise, ID

2 - Raleigh, NC

3 - Madison, WI

4 - Iowa City, IA

5 - Rochester, MN

6 - Columbia, MO

7 - Sioux Falls, SD

8 - Pittsburgh, PA

9 - Lincoln, NE

10 - Greenville, SC
Report a Typo
Related topics:
societyraleighhomeraleigh news
Copyright © 2019 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
38 dogs seized from Fuquay-Varina home, some available for adoption
Bond raised to $1M for man accused of shooting at trooper in Orange County
Cooper touts plan to hike teacher pay, proposes $3.9M school bond
Troubleshooter helps Wake County man get refund from tax mistake
FDA warns against using some makeup from Claire's
No. 4 Duke holds on for 71-70 victory over Wake Forest
Third arrest made in connection to 9th district election fraud
Show More
Grassroots effort aims to make Raleigh future home of MLB team
Retired RPD Officer with Multiple Sclerosis without wheelchair, van following hit-and-run crash
Duke says Zion Williamson still recovering
Shanann Watts knew about husband's affair before death, attorney says
3 rare river otters reportedly stolen from NC animal sanctuary
More TOP STORIES News