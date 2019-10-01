Raleigh nonprofit serving women, children seeking land after unexpected donation

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- A Raleigh non-profit serving women and children is in need of some land after getting an unexpected donation.Pharaoh's Daughter takes in babies of incarcerated mothers, and the moms when they're released.Susan Henson, founder and director of Pharaoh's Daughter, was up against a deadline in July when the owner of the Raleigh home was looking to sell.Henson said the owner has since decided to renew a six-month lease for her to keep running Pharaoh's Daughter, and a family came forward wanting to donate their double-wide mobile home.Henson has not accepted the mobile home yet as she is need of land to put it on.An existing mobile home park could work, but Henson said location matters in order to fit the mission of Pharaoh's Daughter."Part of our mission with Pharaoh's Daughter is to try to break the generational curse if you will of incarceration recidivism and poverty because we feel poverty is very closely related with why some of these women wind up in these situations that they need Pharaoh's Daughter," Henson said.Henson, who currently runs her nonprofit out of a five bedroom home near the women's prison in downtown Raleigh, said she never expected to move her ministry into a mobile home."You take a turn in your imagination and you think, oh I really see how this could work and maybe even better than what I had first imagined," she said.She now has dreams of one day, expanding the ministry to include more mobile homes that mothers of Pharaoh's Daughter can rent at a reduced price.For now, Henson just needs some land to begin working on that dream.