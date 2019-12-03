Made4Me: Raleigh nonprofit's cardboard creations help children with special needs

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Raleigh based nonprofit, Made4Me has come a long way since it began in Jim McAgy's garage in 2017.
"We have built over 150 pieces of equipment since we've opened the doors," McAgy said. "We've had three schools, now, we've just been contacted by two more schools and that's what we really want to do is get in the community so people know us."
McAgy and his neighbor started creating custom adaptations made from cardboard for people with special needs after hearing of a similar company in New York. The two traveled with a few friends to learn the technique and now work with Triangle therapists to create custom pieces.
Their mission: to help improve the lives of people with special needs and those who care for them.
"Everything we have here is made out of cardboard," McAgy explained. We donated between 30 to 40 easels up to Granville County Schools for their special education program."
McAgy said the fact that the pieces are made out of cardboard is always surprising to everyone who sees the pieces.
"The cardboard is strong itself, it's called Triwall," McAgy said. "So, it's three layers of cardboard, it's between nine sixteenths and five-eighths of an inch thick. It's so strong, and it's so lightweight. We usually are contacted by a physical therapist or occupational therapist, and, when we're called out, we will meet the family, with the therapist and we will get their direction, and then from that, we will measure that child 20 different dimensions."
Made4Me has built easels, steps, custom chairs, and other specially designed pieces.
The nonprofit works on donations and grants so each piece is given to families or schools for free.
"International Paper gives us all the cardboard we need," McAgy said.
The United Way also distributed funding for several pieces for special education programs within Granville County Public Schools.
"It's not just limited to children," McAgy said. "It can be adults with disabilities too."
To learn more about volunteering or sponsoring a child through Made4Me click here.
