RALEIGH (WTVD) -- With so many businesses closed, so many are in need of a visit to their hairstylist.
FULL CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE
Raleigh salon, Taji Natural Styling offers a solution taking their services virtual. Taji Natural Styling is offering group online tutorials through Google Hangouts and Zoom on Wednesdays and Saturdays.
Adjusting business: Raleigh salon offers curbside hair care kits for pickup
They're offering personalized individual consultations with a stylist to help guide clients through everything from braids to extensions and help with children's hair.
"The difference with YouTube is, you look at this amazing video and it has a fantastic ending and then you try it on your hair and it doesn't work," explained Taji Jones, owner of Taji Natural Hair Styling. "So, in this way, you can ask questions, the staff can say, 'hey wait, no actually reverse your hands that way maybe you should try this technique,'" Jones explained.
The sessions are posted weekly. Click here for the calendar.
Have a question about coronavirus? Send it to us here.
Raleigh salon offering virtual one-on-one sessions, hair tutorials
CORONAVIRUS
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News