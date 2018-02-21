ABC11 TOGETHER

Raleigh salon's 'Kicks For Kids' drive helps provide shoes to children in need

You can donate gently used shoes to benefit kids in need.

By
RALEIGH, NC (WTVD) --
Plum Hair Atelier is hosting a "Kicks For Kids" shoe drive through Saturday at its Cameron Village location in Raleigh.

The shoes will be donated to the Wake County nonprofit, Note In The Pocket.

"We work through the Wake County Public School system through social workers and also a dozen local agencies that work with families in financial crisis," explained Note in the Pocket Executive Director Dallas Bonavita.

"The local businesses are key to our success. We greatly appreciate it," she said.

You can help Triangle kids get new shoes and clothes.



Bonavita said Note in The Pocket served more than 3,800 students in Wake County last year and the shoes are needed in sizes toddler through adult for high school students.

Plum Hair Atelier owner Ashley Collins said giving back is something her salon does regularly.

"One of the things we like to do with clients is reach out and give back locally," Collins said. "When you have the resources and ability, you should do for others," she said.

Plum Hair Atelier is accepting new and gently worn shoes through Saturday at its Cameron Village location:

1028 Oberlin Road, Suite No. 228
Raleigh, NC 27605
(919) 833-0107

Note In The Pocket is always accepting donations at numerous Triangle dropoff sites.
