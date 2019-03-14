Raleigh storm drain art spreads awareness about water pollution

It's one of five storm drains that Raleigh artist Sarahlaine Calva has transformed to spread awareness about water pollution and the negative impacts it has on streams, lakes, and rivers.
"I have fish and the ripples resemble the water," Calva explained as she added the finishing touches to the artwork. "It serves as a reminder as to what's in the water and what can be impacted if you're polluting the water."
Calva also completed a storm drain art at Nash Square Park. All five locations are expected to be completed by May 2019 and will last about a year.
The five locations are:
- Nash Square Park - complete
- Sutton Drive & Smallwood Drive - complete
- Peterson Street (right before the Walnut Creek Wetland Center)
- North Hills Drive
- Lenoir Street and Chavis Way (near Chavis Park)
"This is the first time we're doing this," explained Kristin Freeman, a Communication Specialist with the City of Raleigh. The goal of it is to bring more awareness to the storm drains and stormwater system. Anything that goes down goes directly to our streams so anything like trash, pet waste, oil, or wastewater, it can all affect our streams."