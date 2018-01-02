SOCIETY

Raleigh woman doing 92 random acts of kindness in memory of grandmother

EMBED </>More Videos

Woman who lost her grandmother pays it forward with 92 acts of kindness

By
RALEIGH, NC (WTVD) --
A Raleigh woman is spreading warmth by doing 92 random acts of kindness this month to honor her grandmother who recently passed away.

Heather Leah lost her beloved grandmother, Lucille Alexander, two days before Christmas, but now she's doing random acts of kindness to celebrate every year her grandmother was alive.

Some of her acts include buying $50 worth of coffee for others at Jubala, leaving gift cards to Barnes and Nobles around, or simply asking folks in downtown to smile.

Heather is asking others to join her by adding to the good deeds, which she's posting on her site, CandidSlice.com.



Leah said the project is her way of telling her grandmother "that I love her, and that all of this is because of how she raised me."

People from all over the country have joined to help her reach her goal of 92 deeds by the end of the month.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
societyacts of kindnessfeel goodbuzzworthyraleigh newsRaleighWake County
(Copyright ©2018 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
SOCIETY
WATCH: Humpback whale launches into air, soaks tourists
City of Raleigh wants to regulate Bird scooters
Pink stops performance to comfort fan whose mom died before concert
Fayetteville State University rolls out new bike service
Women denied job because of 'ghetto' names
More Society
Top Stories
Mother also charged in death of infant son in Rocky Mount
Woman found dead in Fayetteville home during well-being check
Hurricane Lane: Category 4 storm soaks Hawaii's Big Island with foot of rain
GOP leaders calling another special session to write new questions on proposed amendments
Woman sues Orange Co. deputies in shooting death of husband in 2017
Kroger Co., parent company of Harris Teeter, to phase out plastic bags
Lane vs. Kilauea: What happens when a hurricane meets a volcano?
32 children's medicines recalled for possible microbial contamination
Show More
Celebrities who have passed away recently
Researchers warn of resurgence of flesh eating STD
Woman survives being attacked by alligator in Florida lake
Steven Tyler tells Trump to stop using Aerosmith songs at rallies
Suspected drug tunnel found in old KFC kitchen
More News