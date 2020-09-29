Raleigh World War II veteran celebrates 100th birthday by checking item off bucket list

birthday

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- World War II veteran Nat Hines celebrated his 100th birthday by checking an item off his bucket list - a ride in a convertible Jaguar.

Hines is a resident at Treeo Senior Living and his friends threw a big celebration that included a local jazz band playing around the building, a celebratory dinner, birthday cake and a champagne toast, all topped off with a surprise car parade and a police escort.

Hines is a WWII veteran, Peace Corps veteran, North Carolina A&T University and NC State University alumnus and "all around cool kid," according to the Treeo Senior Living center.

ABC11 introduced you to Hines earlier this year when we profiled his workouts at the Five Points Center for Active Adults.

He shared his secret to longevity.

"Keep the body active," Hines said. "Don't sleep too much, don't relax too much. Use your body -- it's supposed to be used. That's what I understand. And I find out the more I use my body the better I feel. And it helps the mind, too."

Prior to the pandemic, he hit the gym three days a week, in his tracksuit with a gym bag in hand, running through his workouts of cardio, weights and core-strengthening exercises.

ABC11 checked in with Hines again in August to see how he stayed fit while gyms were closed.

"I try to do what I can at home," he said. "For instance, like when I get off the elevator, I do fast-walking to my apartment, which is a good distance."
