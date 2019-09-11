Raleigh's Helping Hand Mission collecting relief supplies for the Bahamas

RALEIGH (WTVD) -- When Sylvia Wiggins sees a need, she jumps into action.The director of Raleigh's Helping Hand Mission is usually focused on needs in her local community, but scenes of devastation in the Bahamas prompted Wiggins to launch a relief supply drive to help people recover from Hurricane Dorian.Wiggins and her volunteers are packing extra backpacks from their school supply collection drive to send to the Bahamas."Book bags that we had leftover from the school supplies, I thought we could put personal hygiene items in them, things that people need right now," said mission director Sylvia Wiggins. "We want to make sure we can get these items out as soon as possible."Wiggins and her team are including things like socks, hand sanitizer, soap and mouthwash in the backpacks.They hope to collect enough supplies to fill five-thousand backpacks. Right now they have 800.Wiggins is hoping churches, businesses and other community groups join the effort.Wiggins is impressed by young Raleigh children who are donating their own toys to help Bahamian children."Some of the kids in the neighborhood have given their new dolls and toys for a little child that lost everything," said Wiggins.If you would like to donate, please drop-off supplies at the Helping Hand Mission at 623 Rock Quarry Rd, Raleigh, NC 27610 or call (919) 829-8048.