RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Just in time for the summer heat, the Pullen Aquatic Center is back open with a new look after a year-long renovation.
"It needed it badly. And so we're very pleased to be able to reveal this new, renovated facility," said Terri Stroupe, city of Raleigh aquatics program director.
About a year ago, the Pullen Aquatic Center was dark, dingy and old. Six million dollars later, it looks like new.
"We got a new skylight and new duct work. And the whole ceiling has been painted. All of that's now white, and they got rid of all the places that it rained in," Stroupe said.
The changes made the building more energy efficient too, and you'll feel the difference.
"We have a huge new dehumidification system that will dehumidify the air and control the pool area," Stroupe said.
The aquatic center is expected to open June 8 but before you can dive in, lifeguards are needed. It hopes to hire about 40 people.
"We definitely are looking for certified lifeguards and people interested in becoming lifeguards. We'll train them for free if they come work for us," Stroupe said.
Built in the 1980s, the aquatic center needed a facelift. Now, it's ready for generations to come.
"We're just basically setting this pool up for another 30 years," Stroupe said.
If you're interested in sitting in becoming a lifeguard, visit RaleighNC.gov and go to the jobs section.
Raleigh's Pullen Aquatic Center set to reopen but needs lifeguards
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News