We now know when the Raleigh sunflower field will bloom

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- The sunflowers are getting close to blooming again at Raleigh's Dorothea Dix Park.
Park managers announced on Friday that they expect the sunflowers to bloom in early July.
They're planning a festival to celebrate.
SunFest will feature live music, local arts and crafts, performance artists, vendors and food trucks on Saturday, July 13.
The City of Raleigh is looking for volunteers to staff the event.
You can click here to sign up.
Last month, workers planted the seeds in the five-acre sunflower field.
The sunflowers were a big hit last summer with people flocking to the field to take pictures.
This weekend's rain should help ensure another full bloom in the Raleigh sunflower field.
