Rallies held across North Carolina demanding transparency in the killing of Andrew Brown Jr.

The rallies are being organized by Repairers of the Breach, the North Carolina Council of Churches and B.R.I.D.G.E. They're demanding transparency and accountability following the fatal shooting of Brown by Pasquotank County sheriff's deputies.
Repairers of the Breach said in a news release that the rallies are scheduled to begin at 5 p.m. in Asheville, Charlotte, Elizabeth City, Fayetteville, Greensboro, Raleigh, Wilmington and Winston-Salem.
Marches have been a nightly occurrence Elizabeth City since Andrew Brown's April 21 death. Protesters say that Brown was unjustly killed while sheriff's deputies tried to serve drug-related warrants. But a prosecutor cleared the deputies, saying that Brown used his vehicle as a weapon.