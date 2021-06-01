Andrew Brown Jr.

Rallies held across North Carolina demanding transparency in the killing of Andrew Brown Jr.

Rallies held in NC demanding transparency in killing of Andrew Brown

ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. -- Rallies against the deputy-involved shooting of Andrew Brown Jr. in Elizabeth City were held in various North Carolina cities on Tuesday afternoon.

District Attorney says deputies' actions were 'justified' in shooting of Andrew Brown Jr.

The rallies are being organized by Repairers of the Breach, the North Carolina Council of Churches and B.R.I.D.G.E. They're demanding transparency and accountability following the fatal shooting of Brown by Pasquotank County sheriff's deputies.

Exclusive Interview: Family speaks about the killing of Andrew Brown Jr.
"Why did they shoot him over a piece of paper?!"


Repairers of the Breach said in a news release that the rallies are scheduled to begin at 5 p.m. in Asheville, Charlotte, Elizabeth City, Fayetteville, Greensboro, Raleigh, Wilmington and Winston-Salem.

Special coverage: The Shooting of Andrew Brown Jr.


ABC11's special coverage of the shooting of Andrew Brown Jr. in Elizabeth City, North Carolina.



Marches have been a nightly occurrence Elizabeth City since Andrew Brown's April 21 death. Protesters say that Brown was unjustly killed while sheriff's deputies tried to serve drug-related warrants. But a prosecutor cleared the deputies, saying that Brown used his vehicle as a weapon.
