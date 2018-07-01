U.S. & WORLD

Rally turns violent in Portland, Oregon

EMBED </>More Videos

Opposing groups clash in downtown Portland riot (WTVD)

PORTLAND --
A rally turned violent in downtown Portland, Oregon.

The brawl, all caught on camera.

Two opposing protest groups, the conservative Patriot Prayer and the liberal anti-fascists or Antifa, slugged it out in the street.

People were also reportedly lighting firecrackers and smoke bombs in the crowd.

The Patriot Prayer group claimed to be gathering for a "freedom rally."

Antifa calls Patriot Prayer racist and full of hate speech.

Nine people were arrested, and a police officer was hurt trying to break up the fight.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
societyu.s. & worldrallyviolence
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
U.S. & WORLD
One company offering 'fur-ternity leave' for workers with new pets
Man in country illegally charged with Mollie Tibbetts' murder
Mollie Tibbetts' murder: What we know about the suspect
A timeline of Mollie Tibbetts' disappearance
Mollie Tibbetts: Everything we know about the case
More u.s. & world
SOCIETY
Fayetteville State University rolls out new bike service
Women denied job because of 'ghetto' names
Homeless Fayetteville man receives new bike, meal after crash
New Jersey TSA officer and child compete in unlikely dance battle
Playful 'arrest' was best birthday gift for 93-year-old 'Cops' fan
More Society
Top Stories
Man in country illegally charged with Mollie Tibbetts' murder
Mollie Tibbetts' murder: What we know about the suspect
VIDEO: Shanann Watts' dad sobs as Christopher appears in court
UNC System issues statement on Silent Sam toppling: 'We do not support lawlessness'
One company offering 'fur-ternity leave' for workers with new pets
I-Team: North Carolina still home to 100+ Confederate monuments
FDA extending expiration dates for some EpiPens
Toddlers survive days in ravine after mother dies in car crash
Show More
Cooper gets early win, two GOP proposed amendments ordered off ballot
WCPSS presents proposed enrollment plan for four new schools
Fayetteville State University rolls out new bike service
College students called 'the perfect target' for scammers
Rocky Mount man found dead in home of apparent dog attack
More News