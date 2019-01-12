SOCIETY

Rare 1943 Lincoln penny found in lunch money sells for more than $200,000

EMBED </>More Videos

A rare 1943 bronze Lincoln penny has sold for more than $200,000 at a Florida auction.

MASSACHUSETTS --
A rare 1943 bronze Lincoln penny has sold for more than $200,000 at a Florida auction.

Heritage Auctions says more than 30 people bid on the rare coin Thursday night.

Only 10 to 15 of these pennies, mistakenly minted in bronze instead of steel, are believed to exist.

They were made at a time when bronze and copper were being saved to fill metal shortages during World War II.

The auction house says Don Lutes, of Pittsfield, Massachusetts, found the penny in his pocket as a teenager in 1947 after getting some change at his high school cafeteria and held onto it ever since.

Lutes died in September.

He directed all proceeds from the sale to be donated to the Berkshire Athenaeum at the public library in Pittsfield.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
societycoinsauctionu.s. & worldMassachusetts
(Copyright ©2019 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
SOCIETY
Lost teddy bear gets luxury stay at hotel in Hawaii
Wake County author's children's book to be read on International Space Station
Stamp price to increase on Jan. 27
US approved thousands of child bride requests, AP reports
More Society
Top Stories
Suspect named in Harnett County triple homicide
Shutdown becomes longest closure in US history
GoFundMe refunding $20M to Trump wall backers
New details emerge from chaotic night when Raleigh police officer was shot
Temperatures in central North Carolina are lower than average
Woman and baby dead in murder, attempted suicide in Durham
New software may put an end to Netflix password sharing
Wake County home linked to three suspicious deaths in the last year
Show More
Costco 27-pound bucket of mac and cheese sells out
911 audio shows panic after woman in coma gave birth
Maintenance truck crashes into Raleigh-bound plane at Philadelphia airport
'Gun violence hurts everyone:' Raleigh police chief gives update on Officer Ainsworth
Federal workers protest in Raleigh as shutdown reaches 21 days
More News