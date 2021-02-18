BREAKING NEWS
Another round of rain, freezing rain on the way tonight
Full Story
WEATHER ALERT
Flash Flood Watch
Full Story
WEATHER ALERT
Winter Storm Warning
Full Story
WEATHER ALERT
Winter Weather Advisory
Full Story
WEATHER ALERT
Flood Warning
Full Story
WATCH
LIVE
Raleigh
Durham
Fayetteville
Surrounding Area
EDIT
Log In
Watch
Photos
Local News
Raleigh
Durham
Fayetteville
Surrounding Area
Categories
Weather
Traffic
U.S. & World
North Carolina
I-Team
Troubleshooter
Entertainment
Weather
LOCALISH
Sports
Politics
Health and Coronavirus
Science Club
Sweepstakes
Station Info
About ABC11
Contact Us
Send us your photos & videos
ABC11 Together
Events Calendar
TV Listings
Jobs
shows
ABC11 Live Newscasts
ABC11 Perspectives
Follow Us:
Welcome,
Your Account
Log Out
Share
Tweet
Email
Society
Reflections during Black History Month
WTVD
Share:
Share
Tweet
Email
Share:
Share
Tweet
Email
Related topics:
society
black history month
Share:
Share
Tweet
Email
Copyright © 2021 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Another round of rain, freezing rain on the way tonight
LATEST: Gov. Cooper says NC has distributed almost 2M vaccine doses
Federal charges added for men accused in 9-year-old's death in Durham
Durham company plays pivotal role in NASA's Rover Mission to Mars
Local milk bank in need of donations as WakeMed sees dip in supply
All 1st, 2nd stimulus checks sent out, IRS says
Ted Cruz back in crisis-stricken Texas after Mexico getaway
Show More
Luke Combs apologizes for Confederate flag imagery
Why do we get freezing rain instead of snow or sleet?
NASA rover lands on Mars to look for signs of ancient life
Orange County native honored in TIME Magazine
Former Sen. Bob Dole announces he has stage 4 lung cancer
More TOP STORIES News