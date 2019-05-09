abc11 together

Registration now open for 4 Quarters Basketball Camp in Durham

By Elizabeth Harris
DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- Now is the time to sign up for the 4 Quarters Basketball Camp!

The week-long camp, which takes place in June, teaches more than just dribbling skills. It teaches self-confidence and even how to balance a check book.

The camp will be June 24-28 at Southern High School.

It will cost $50 and all meals will be provided. For more information, you can call (919) 880-1429 or click here.
