Registration now open for 4 Quarters Basketball Camp in Durham

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- Now is the time to sign up for the 4 Quarters Basketball Camp!The week-long camp, which takes place in June, teaches more than just dribbling skills. It teaches self-confidence and even how to balance a check book.The camp will be June 24-28 at Southern High School.It will cost $50 and all meals will be provided. For more information, you can call (919) 880-1429 or click here.