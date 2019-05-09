DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- Now is the time to sign up for the 4 Quarters Basketball Camp!
The week-long camp, which takes place in June, teaches more than just dribbling skills. It teaches self-confidence and even how to balance a check book.
Stay on top of breaking news stories with the ABC11 News App
The camp will be June 24-28 at Southern High School.
It will cost $50 and all meals will be provided. For more information, you can call (919) 880-1429 or click here.
Registration now open for 4 Quarters Basketball Camp in Durham
ABC11 Together highlights the strength of the human spirit, good deeds, community needs, and how our viewers can help.
ABC11 TOGETHER
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News