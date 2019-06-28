Remains of US soldier killed in Korean War arrive in North Carolina

RALEIGH (WTVD) -- The remains of a U.S. veteran killed in the Korean War were returned to North Carolina on Friday.
Army Cpl. Stephen P. Nemec was killed in action on Nov. 2, 1950, when his unit engaged the Chinese Communist Forces at Turtle's Head Bend, near Unsan, North Korea.
At the end of the war, the remains of many U.S. veterans could not be identified. However, advances in forensic techniques allowed American analysts to successfully identify Nemec's remains.
His remains arrived at Raleigh-Durham International Airport around 11:30 a.m. Friday. Patriot Guard Riders and RDU Fire Rescue were on the tarmac to honor the soldier's service upon his return.
Nemec is from Cleveland, Ohio, but his surviving family now lives in North Carolina.
