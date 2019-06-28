Society

Remains of US soldier killed in Korean War arrive in North Carolina

RALEIGH (WTVD) -- The remains of a U.S. veteran killed in the Korean War were returned to North Carolina on Friday.

Army Cpl. Stephen P. Nemec was killed in action on Nov. 2, 1950, when his unit engaged the Chinese Communist Forces at Turtle's Head Bend, near Unsan, North Korea.

At the end of the war, the remains of many U.S. veterans could not be identified. However, advances in forensic techniques allowed American analysts to successfully identify Nemec's remains.

His remains arrived at Raleigh-Durham International Airport around 11:30 a.m. Friday. Patriot Guard Riders and RDU Fire Rescue were on the tarmac to honor the soldier's service upon his return.

SEE ALSO: Remains of Nash County soldier, presumed dead in 1953, return from North Korea

Nemec is from Cleveland, Ohio, but his surviving family now lives in North Carolina.

Michael Perchick will be at the ceremony and will have a full report tonight on ABC11.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societyraleighrdukorean warveteran
Copyright © 2019 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
2 dead, 1 seriously injured after plane crashes into NC home
FDA: Certain dog food possibly linked to canine heart disease
Doctors disappointed over latest flu vaccine
Human error blamed for rock wall fall that killed 12-year-old
Hundreds offer to adopt baby found in plastic bag
Your 4th of July celebration could be illegal
Gov. Roy Cooper to veto budget passed by General Assembly
Show More
Trump jokes to Putin: 'Don't meddle in the election, please'
Arby's mocks fake meat trend with 'megetables'
Nudists say Outer Banks is ideal for skinny-dipping
Craven County man accused of starving puppy to death
NC's copy of the Bill of Rights spent 138 years lost; FBI sting recovered it
More TOP STORIES News