Renowned Durham architect Phil Freelon dies at 66

In a Facebook post, the North Star Church of the Arts announced that Freelon had "joined the ancestors." He was 66.
Freelon and his wife, Grammy-nominated jazz performer Nnenna Freelon, founded Northstar Church of the Arts in 2018.
In 2016, Freelon was diagnosed with ALS, the same year one of his finest architectural achievements, the National Museum of African-American History and Culture in Washington, D.C., opened.
Freelon's legacy lives on in the Triangle. His work includes the Durham Bulls ballpark, RDU's Terminal Two, and Durham's transportation station.
He also designed the then-Charlotte Bobcats arena and Museum of the African Diaspora in San Francisco.
When he was selected for the monumental challenge of designing the National Museum of African-American History and Culture in 2009, Freelon told ABC11 that the building aims to be "exuberant but dignified."
"We felt that the building could be celebratory because the experience is both difficult at times some of the history but also stories of redemption and joy and jubilation," he told ABC11 in 2009.
Freelon is survived by his wife and three children.
