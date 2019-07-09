Society

Renowned Durham architect Phil Freelon dies at 66

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- Renowned Durham architect Phil Freelon has died, his family wrote in a social media post Tuesday.

In a Facebook post, the North Star Church of the Arts announced that Freelon had "joined the ancestors." He was 66.

Freelon and his wife, Grammy-nominated jazz performer Nnenna Freelon, founded Northstar Church of the Arts in 2018.



In 2016, Freelon was diagnosed with ALS, the same year one of his finest architectural achievements, the National Museum of African-American History and Culture in Washington, D.C., opened.

Freelon's legacy lives on in the Triangle. His work includes the Durham Bulls ballpark, RDU's Terminal Two, and Durham's transportation station.

He also designed the then-Charlotte Bobcats arena and Museum of the African Diaspora in San Francisco.

RELATED: Black history finds home on National Mall with new museum

When he was selected for the monumental challenge of designing the National Museum of African-American History and Culture in 2009, Freelon told ABC11 that the building aims to be "exuberant but dignified."

"We felt that the building could be celebratory because the experience is both difficult at times some of the history but also stories of redemption and joy and jubilation," he told ABC11 in 2009.

Freelon is survived by his wife and three children.

NOTE: Video is from a previous story and will be updated.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societydurhamalsarchitectureobituarydurham county news
Copyright © 2019 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
4-year-old, mother killed by grandfather in Warren Co., sheriff says
Troubleshooter helps Raleigh woman prove she's not dead
SBI investigating whether state troopers padded tickets to drivers
2 workers rescued after being trapped by beam on UNC campus
Ind. toddler fell through open window on cruise ship in Puerto Rico, attorney says
Johnston County pastor accused of statutory rape of 13-year-old
New law allows NC drug dealers to be charged with murder
Show More
How to spot Saturn's rings on Tuesday night
Raleigh business owner encouraging women to 'shop with meaning'
IBM closes $34 billion acquisition of Red Hat
2-time presidential candidate Ross Perot dies at age of 89
Rabbit found with rope around its neck in New Hampshire river
More TOP STORIES News