Australian restaurant bakes pizza longer than a football field to raise money for firefighters battling wildfires

SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA (WTVD) -- An Italian restaurant in Australia baked a 338-foot pizza to raise money for firefighters battling the devastating wildfires across the continent.

The owners of Pellegrini's, a restaurant in Sydney, said they baked the 16-inch wide and 338-foot long pizza in a conveyor oven Sunday before slicing it into 4,000 pieces.

The pizza was longer than a US football field, which is 300 feet, not including end zones.

Restaurant owners did not say how much money they raised for the New South Wales Rural Fire Service, but said about 3,000 people attended the event.



Though heavy rain is now soaking parts of Australia affected by the bush fires, flash flooding is now a concern. At least 28 people have died in the fires that destroyed more than 3,000 homes and scorched nearly 26 million acres.

