Society

Colorado robbery suspect exits bank, throws money at crowd while yelling 'Merry Christmas'

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. -- An older man with a white beard began throwing money out on the streets of Colorado Springs Monday.

But it was not Santa Claus.

It turns out the man, identified as David Wayne Oliver, had just robbed a bank.

Police say the suspect threatened a bank teller with a weapon.

The man left the bank with a bag of cash, which he began throwing outside the bank, yelling Merry Christmas.

Bystanders actually gathered the scattered cash and returned it to the bank teller.

Officers say the suspect walked next door to the Starbucks and waited for the police to arrive.

Oliver was taken into custody at the coffee shop.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societycrimesanta clausrobberybank robberyu.s. & world
Copyright © 2019 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
SUV used to smash into multiple Wake Co. convenience stores
Couple engaged after surprise proposal on plane from RDU to London
Garbage truck driver leaves surprise gift for 2-year-old fan
Texas mom delivering Christmas presents thrown in Mexican jail
WEATHER: Beautiful Christmas Day and dry all week
Hoke County couple celebrates 75th anniversary on Christmas Eve
Delivery driver caught on camera running over package repeatedly
Show More
Thousands celebrate Christmas Eve at Raleigh services
Where does the minimum wage change in 2020?
CA resident transforms front lawn into Star Wars wonderland
Family forced out by Hurricane Florence home for holidays
Raleigh man loses 140 pounds thanks to CrossFit and community
More TOP STORIES News