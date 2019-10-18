Rocky Mount teen gathers toys to give to less fortunate children this Christmas

ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WTVD) -- A 16-year-old in Rocky Mount is once again doing everything he can to bring Christmas cheer to those less fortunate than himself.Joshua Moore has been collecting toys to give to children during the holidays for the last 10 years. Every year he has given toys to at least 500 children.A member of Moore's family said she knows where he gets his inspiration to help others."He had a very rough start in the beginning when he was born," she said. "He was given a 5 percent chance to live. He was blessed beyond, just blessed. He just saw so many children who didn't have what he had and wanted them to wake up to a new toy on Christmas morning. That's all he wants."Moore's toy drive will end December 15, and which point he will distribute the toys to children in the community.