Roland Martin, analyst for the Tom Joyner Morning Show, speaks at NCCU

Political analyst Roland speaks at the Lyceum Lecture Series

Roland Martin, a senior analyst for the "Tom Joyner Morning Show" and host and managing editor of #RolandMartinUnfiltered, the first daily online show focused on news and analysis of politics, entertainment, sports and culture from an African-American perspective, spoke at NCCU on Wednesday.

During his nearly 30-year journalism career, Martin authored three books: "Listening to the Spirit Within: 50 Perspectives on Faith"; "Speak, Brother! A Black Man's View of America"; and "The First: President Barack Obama's Road to the White House as originally reported by Roland S. Martin."

Roland Martin appeared Wednesday as part of the Rock the Lyceum Lecture Series.
