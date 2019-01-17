Roland Martin, a senior analyst for the "Tom Joyner Morning Show" and host and managing editor of #RolandMartinUnfiltered, the first daily online show focused on news and analysis of politics, entertainment, sports and culture from an African-American perspective, spoke at NCCU on Wednesday.
During his nearly 30-year journalism career, Martin authored three books: "Listening to the Spirit Within: 50 Perspectives on Faith"; "Speak, Brother! A Black Man's View of America"; and "The First: President Barack Obama's Road to the White House as originally reported by Roland S. Martin."
Roland Martin appeared Wednesday as part of the Rock the Lyceum Lecture Series.
Roland Martin, analyst for the Tom Joyner Morning Show, speaks at NCCU
