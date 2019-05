Royal family backs Shout crisis text line helping those in need

This undated handout photo provided by Shout shows Britain's Prince William with Jo Irwin, Amanda Brown-Bennet and Carol Keith, Crisis Volunteers working with Shout in London

Princes William and Harry and their wives, Kate and Meghan, are joining forces to back a text messaging service to help people experiencing mental health problems.Their Royal Foundation will provide a $3.9 million grant to back the initiative, Shout . The service is designed to help people with a wide range of problems including suicidal thoughts, relationship issues and bullying."Texting is private and silent. It opens up a whole new way to find help. It provides instant support. You can have a conversation anywhere and any time, at school, at home on the bus, anywhere," Prince William said. "I am incredibly excited to be launching this service knowing it has the potential to reach thousands of vulnerable people every day."William added that the group "wanted to back new innovative ways for people to have conversations wherever they are, at whatever time they need someone to talk to. "The service has already reached 60,000 people, William said.