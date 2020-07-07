Society

Confederate monument removed from downtown Salisbury

SALISBURY, N.C. (WTVD) -- Another Confederate statue in North Carolina has been removed.

The "Fame" monument in Salisbury was taken down from its location in the city's downtown area Monday night.

The city and the United Daughters of the Confederacy agreed back in June to move the statue. It will eventually be put up in a nearby cemetery where unknown Confederate soldiers are said to be buried.

Fame had been in its spot in Salisbury since 1908. The monument featured a dying Confederate soldier being held up by a winged figure dressed in robes.

