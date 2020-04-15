Coronavirus

'Saluti!': Neighbors in Italy use long sticks to toast from their balconies amid COVID-19

BELLA, Italy -- Social distancing does not mean you can't celebrate happy hour, according to neighbors in Italy. Residents in the town of Bella came up with a creative way to enjoy drinks together while in quarantine.

New video shows more than half a dozen people using long sticks to hold their glasses and toast from their balconies on April 13.

Neighbors can be heard saying, "saluti!"

Mauro Ricigliano shared video on Facebook of his neighbors joining in on the fun.

"Given the emergency situation, we thought we would feel closer by toasting at a distance," Ricigliano told Storyful.

As of Wednesday, the video had been viewed more than 7.8 million times on Facebook with comments ranging from "quarantine goals" to "this is extreme!"
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societyneighborcoronavirusitalywineshelter in placeu.s. & worldfeel goodcovid 19
Copyright © 2020 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS
COVID-19 LATEST: 9 more deaths, 99 more cases in NC
Derek Hough on performing in 'The Disney Family Singalong'
Checking in with Batter Up Pancakes restaurant in Fresno, California
Try this virtual whiskey class!
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Millions to receive stimulus checks today | How to check
COVID-19 LATEST: 9 more deaths, 99 more cases in NC
House-sized asteroid to fly close to Earth Wednesday
Truck gets stuck under Raleigh's Peace Street Bridge
Study: Social distancing practices may last until 2022
Stimulus checks will bear Trump's name in unprecedented move
Stores launching 'Hero Hours' to help first responders
Show More
Watch out for scams related to your stimulus money
105-year-old NC woman recalls father being ill during 1918 flu
Trump directs halt to payments to WHO during virus pandemic
Remembering the Notre Dame fire: 1 year later
China didn't warn public of likely pandemic for 6 key days
More TOP STORIES News