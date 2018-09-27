Salvation Army anticipates increased need for Christmas after Hurricane Florence

“We’re already aware that we will see a lot more families this Christmas.” Two weeks after #HurricaneFlorence2018 the @SAFayetteville anticipates providing more Christmas gifts this year for families in need through its Angel Tree program. #ABC11 pic.twitter.com/Am5wwLsEWp — Akilah Davis (@DavisABC11) September 28, 2018

The past two weeks have been a whirlwind for single mom of two Zonnique Smith. The sudden excessive flooding from the hurricane forced her out of her home as emergency rescue crews helped her family evacuate. Two weeks after the storm, the stench of mold and mildew is unbearable."Only thing I'm grateful for is we didn't drown in the house," said Smith. "I've lost all my stuff. How do I get it all back?"The Salvation Army in the Sandhills is already putting out a call for Christmas donations. Organizers say Hurricane Florence could put a strain on their efforts for the holidays. Organizers said there will be many people with a similar story to Smith's. It could mean more families in need of toy donations this Christmas."Money they may have set aside for Christmas may have to pay for the roof to be repaired or that deductible before insurance comes in. This will take off a huge burden in our community," said Rhonda Merritt-Quador. "For a child to wake up Christmas morning who may think they aren't getting a gift and suddenly they have something under a tree, it means everything."If you'd like to help, contact the Salvation Army of Fayetteville at (910) 483-8119.