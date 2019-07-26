Society

Salvation Army of Wake County needs help

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- The Salvation Army of Wake County is in dire need of the public's help.

The shelves of its food pantry are nearly empty as donations have slowed.

They are so bare that case workers have had to cut back on what they're giving out to families in need.



"People get busy, they go on vacation and they're not donating as much," said Linda Corbitt, who has been with the Salvation Army since 2001. "We have trouble filling our bags this week, and we really started having trouble."

Corbitt said she usually helps 25 families each Tuesday and Thursday but this week, she could only help 15.

"The donations go way down during the summer," she said. "That is when our needs go up for our clients because kids who are getting free and reduce lunch are home from school. Our clients really need us."

If you can bring anything, the Salvation Army needs breakfast foods such as cereal or oatmeal. It also needs pasta and canned soups.

"People are coming in in all different situations," she said. "Some people are underemployed and really need the help to get groceries to feed their families because they only make enough to pay the bills," Corbitt said.

The best thing you can do is bring your donations to the Salvation Army of Capital Boulevard in Raleigh.
