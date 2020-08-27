american red cross

Sandhills Red Cross preparing to deploy 600 volunteers to provide aid to Louisiana

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) -- The American Red Cross in the Sandhills region is preparing to deploy hundreds of volunteers to Louisiana to provide aid, as the state braces for impact from Hurricane Laura.

Christina King, the DPS volunteer partner at the American Red Cross in the Sandhills, is overseeing the operation virtually from Cumberland County.

At this time, she says they have more than 600 trained disaster workers in Mississippi, standing by for orders. The organization intends to start sending them to Louisiana on Thursday.

All of the volunteers are prepared to offer aid, supplies, and shelter to those impacted by the powerful hurricane.

King, who says they're no stranger to dealing with these kinds of disasters, says their experience has helped them prepare to support other states.

"We're kind of comparing it to what we saw with Florence, in our area," King said. "I think it's going to be a long term recovery."
