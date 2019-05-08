Society

School bus driver saves student from speeding car

A quick-thinking school bus driver in New York is being hailed a hero after she saved a student from being hit by a passing car.

Samantha Call, a quick-thinking school bus driver in New York, is being hailed a hero after she saved a student from being hit by a passing car.

The incident was caught on the school bus camera.

Video shows the bus stopped and the student preparing to exit.

The lights on the bus were flashing and the stop arm was down.

That's when a car zooms by just as the student was getting ready to step off the bus.

Luckily, Call grabbed the boy, potentially saving his life.

The school district in New York said the driver did an outstanding job adding that drivers undergo training, so they're prepared to handle situations like this.
