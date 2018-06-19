BARACK OBAMA

Virginia school changes Confederate name to honor Barack Obama

EMBED </>More Videos

The Richmond Public School Board voted to change the name of J.E.B. Stuart Elementary to Barack Obama Elementary. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci, Pool)

By ABC7.com staff
RICHMOND, Virginia --
A Virginia elementary school named after a Confederate general is getting a new moniker.

In a 6-to-1 vote, the Richmond Public School Board decided to change J.E.B. Stuart Elementary to Barack Obama Elementary.

Many believe the name should have been changed years ago, but the school board wanted to take time to pick an acceptable name.

A spokesperson for the district said it is too early to tell when the name change will go into effect.

Richmond was the capital of the Confederacy during the Civil War.

----------
* More local news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
societyschool boardschoolbarack obamaconfederate flagVirginia
(Copyright ©2018 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
BARACK OBAMA
Obama vacation home on Martha's Vineyard sells for $15M
Obama, Biden spotted having lunch at D.C. bakery
Trump considering revoking ex-Obama officials' clearance
Meghan, Prince Harry are planning U.S. tour: sources
Obama tops list of Americans' favorite presidents: Survey
More barack obama
SOCIETY
Fayetteville State University rolls out new bike service
Women denied job because of 'ghetto' names
Homeless Fayetteville man receives new bike, meal after crash
New Jersey TSA officer and child compete in unlikely dance battle
Playful 'arrest' was best birthday gift for 93-year-old 'Cops' fan
More Society
Top Stories
Man in country illegally charged with Mollie Tibbetts' murder
Mollie Tibbetts' murder: What we know about the suspect
VIDEO: Shanann Watts' dad sobs as Christopher appears in court
UNC System issues statement on Silent Sam toppling: 'We do not support lawlessness'
One company offering 'fur-ternity leave' for workers with new pets
I-Team: North Carolina still home to 100+ Confederate monuments
FDA extending expiration dates for some EpiPens
Toddlers survive days in ravine after mother dies in car crash
Show More
Cooper gets early win, two GOP proposed amendments ordered off ballot
WCPSS presents proposed enrollment plan for four new schools
Fayetteville State University rolls out new bike service
College students called 'the perfect target' for scammers
Rocky Mount man found dead in home of apparent dog attack
More News