suicide

Schoolboys keep California woman from jumping off bridge

EMBED <>More Videos

A 47-year-old Fresno woman was about to commit suicide. Then a group of schoolboys began chanting 'Stop, your life is worth it'

FRESNO, Calif. -- A 47-year-old California woman was about to commit suicide on Thursday by jumping off a bridge.

But a group of boys from the Kepler School appeared to have kept her from jumping.

The boys are all members of the Kepler School volleyball team, all in the 6th, 7th and 8th grades.

They were jogging when they spotted a woman hanging from the Tuolumne Street Bridge, about to fall nearly 100 feet to the railroad tracks below.

Their shouts appeared to have been a factor in her changing her mind.

The members of the Kepler School volleyball team were working out, jogging over the Tuolumne Street Bridge, when they saw a woman climb over the edge of the Stanislaus street bridge about 50 yards away.

"She was like, one hand, and feet hanging already," says Brandy Ezell, one of the boys.

They ran to tell their coach Elliot Murray.

"They told me there's a lady trying to jump off the bridge - all 12 of them screaming, 'Call 911,' 'Call 911,'" said Murray.

Murray saw the woman dangling from the bridge directly over the railroad tracks. He called 911 and told the boys to go back up and yell to the woman.

"I immediately told the kids, 'Do everything you can, chant, say 'Stop, your life is worth it,' and they just kept on chanting," said Murray.

Elijah Gomez, one of the boys, recounted:
"We went up we were there for like ten minutes, trying to distract her."

The woman managed to pull herself up to safety and police arrived.

"We contacted her, found out she was actually trying to commit suicide and the officer placed her on a mental health evaluation hold for 72 hours to be evaluated by mental health workers," said Lt. Mark Hudson of the Fresno Police Department.

The woman is identified only as a 47-year-old Hispanic female. Coach Murray believes if not for the boys on his team, she would have let go.

"She took a glance and hearing those kids, it registered to her, 'I can't do this in front of them.'"

Student Joshua Velasquez said he feels he and the others helped save her life.

"I feel like we distracted her long enough," Velasquez said.

We don't know why the woman wanted to jump, or if the boys' efforts stopped her, but it was an emotional event in their young lives.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societyfresnosuicidesuicide prevention
Copyright © 2019 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
SUICIDE
Father of Sandy Hook victim takes own life inside town hall
2nd Parkland student dies of apparent suicide in a week
Parkland shooting survivor takes her own life
Settlement reached after teen's suicide at Durham County jail
TOP STORIES
Dreamville Fest: Shuttles, parking and everything you need to know
Naked man arrested after crash, assault on Wake County deputy
Raleigh activist explains why he's not on board with Dreamville Festival
Bill would give NC's federal lawmakers ability to use 'blue lights' on cars
Burlington police seek man who shot into nail salon, home
Mother charged in death of 7-year-old in Harnett County crash
One drink a day could lead to stroke, study says
Show More
Breakthrough therapy claims to provide immediate PTSD relief
Warning issued after 10 infant deaths using Fisher Price Rock N' Play
Jury begins deliberations in Jonathan Sander triple murder trial
Walgreens admits it sold expired EpiPens
Wade Ave. ramp to Capital Blvd. southbound to close this weekend
More TOP STORIES News