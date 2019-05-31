Society

Scripps National Spelling Bee runs out of words, ends in 8-way tie

The Scripps National Spelling Bee trophy is displayed before the final round, Thursday, May 30, 2019, in Oxon Hill, Md. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)

OXON HILL, Md. -- The Scripps National Spelling Bee has ended in an unprecedented 8-way championship tie after the organizers run out of challenging words.

With eight spellers remaining after three hours of spelling in the prime-time finals, pronouncer Jacques Bailly told the remaining spellers that Scripps only had enough words left to challenge them for three more rounds.

Anyone who got through the remaining three rounds was declared a co-champion. The bee has never had more than a two-way tie for the title in its history.

Bee executive director Paige Kimble said bee organizers discussed this contingency plan for ending the competition earlier Thursday after it took 5 hours to narrow the field from 50 spellers to 16.
