HOLIDAY

Secret Santa pays off $29K in layaway items at Pennsylvania Walmart

EMBED </>More Videos

Secret Santa pays off $29K in layaway. Matt O'Donnell reports during Action News Mornings on December 3, 2018.

Christmastime is already much happier for a number of families in Chester County, Pennsylvania thanks to a Secret Santa.

Someone walked into the Walmart Supercenter in Kennett Square late last week and paid off every single item on layaway, Walmart tells 6abc.

That came to a total of $29,000!

"When customers quietly pay off others' layaway items, we're reminded how good people can be. We're honored to be a small part of these random acts of kindness," Walmart says.

Though many families are looking to thank the donor, Walmart says the Secret Santa would like to remain anonymous.
Related Topics:
societypa. newsholidaywalmartsanta clausgood samaritan
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
HOLIDAY
British retailer selling top-only Christmas trees
'Christmas Vacation' holiday display causes panic in Texas
Where to celebrate Hanukkah in the Triangle
Operation Toy Drop lands at Fort Bragg
How to get into the holiday spirit: 25 ways in 25 days
More holiday
SOCIETY
FULL COVERAGE: The death of George H.W. Bush
Schwarzenegger recalls sledding with late Pres. Bush
Funeral plans for President George H.W. Bush released
Bush 41 quotes: Memorable lines from the former president
George and Barbara Bush: A love story
More Society
Top Stories
Pedestrian hit, killed in crash on Western Boulevard
Fate of UNC's Silent Sam could be announced Monday
Snow next weekend? It's possible!
Former NC Governor Martin recalls time with George H.W. Bush
Preschool mistakenly serves kids Pine-Sol instead of apple juice
Killer on the run after escaping jail by posing as cellmate
'Christmas Vacation' holiday display causes panic in Texas
Wake County Sheriff-elect Gerald Baker sworn in
Show More
Tractor-trailer overturns, closes US-64 E in Nash County
Man dies in hospital following Knightdale shooting
Police investigating after fatal shooting in Durham
Police investigating after teen shot and killed in Spring Lake
Mebane man charged after forcing way into car, kidnapping woman
More News