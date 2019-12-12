Society

Secret Santa pays off $65,000 layaway balance at Walmart

ANNISTON, ALA. (WTVD) -- They say it's better to give than to receive and that never rings truer than during the holiday season.

That same Christmas spirit was alive in one anonymous donor, a "Secret Santa" who paid off around $65,000 in layaway balances at a Walmart in Anniston, Alabama.

Shoppers at this Walmart won't forget this gesture anytime soon. Hannah Haynes walked into the store during her lunch break to pick up gifts for her children and left speechless.

"I said I just wanna check and see how much I owe on my layaway so I can get it off in time for Christmas," Haynes told WBMA. "She said 'okay.' So she pulled up my account and she said 'you don't owe anything.' I said 'excuse me?'"

To Hannah's disbelief, the cashier was right.

"She said, 'yeah, he came in and he paid off everyone's layaway totaling $65,000."

The donor asked for one thing in return.

"The only thing he asked was that each person receives this paper - it reads "God loves you. Jesus paid the price."

Hannah says she wants to use her recent bit of good fortune to extend kindness to others.

"Every day I'm gonna wake up like, how can I bless someone? How can I show someone that type of love?"
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societyalabamachristmasgood samaritan
Copyright © 2019 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Cat scam tricks Fayetteville woman out of thousands
Man shot, killed in front yard of Fayetteville home
Mom says Ring camera in 8-year-old daughter's room hacked
Raleigh man shot in overnight home invasion: Police
Urn containing baby's ashes stolen from Illinois home
Don't be a victim of shimming. Look out for these red flags.
Get Krispy Kreme dozen for just $1 on Thursday
Show More
Pepsi releasing new coffee-infused soda this spring
Trump says Greta Thunberg has 'anger management problem' in tweet
Boat runs aground near area that could have WWII ordinance
Lumberton chef competes on Food Network for $25,000
Police investigating after 2 injured in Durham park shooting
More TOP STORIES News