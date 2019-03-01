Secretary of the Army visits Fort Bragg to highlight family programs

Society

On Friday, Secretary of the Army Mark T. Esper toured Fort Bragg.

FORT BRAGG, N.C. (WTVD) -- On Friday, Secretary of the Army Mark T. Esper toured Fort Bragg.

He visited units at the Home of the Airborne and Special Operations Forces and highlighted family programs.

Dr. Esper is the 23rd secretary of the U.S. Army.

He is responsible for all matters related to the Army including recruitment, organization, training and equipping. He is also responsible for the care of 1.4 million active-duty, National Guard, reserve soldiers, Department of Army Civilians and their families.
