ROYAL WEDDING

Royal Wedding 2018: See Meghan Markle, Prince Harry's invitations

EMBED </>More Videos

Here are the details we know so far about Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's wedding. (Victoria Jones/Pool via AP|Matt Dunham/AP Photo)

Another exciting detail of the royal wedding has been revealed: the invitations.


The pair will wed on May 19. Those who snagged an invite will attend the ceremony in St. George's Chapel at Windsor Castle, followed by a lunchtime reception in St. George's Hall.

The invitations "feature the Three-Feathered Badge of the Prince of Wales printed in gold ink," the palace announced.

True to the couple's home countries, they were printed with American ink on English paper.

The printing process is also steeped in tradition. Barnard and Westwood, who have been printing royal invitations since 1985, printed the invitations. The machine that printed them is from the 1930s.



But if you didn't quite make the guest list, set your calendars to watch it live: The ceremony will begin at noon, which is 7 a.m. ET| 4 a.m. PT.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
societyroyal familyroyalsu.s. & worldprince harrycelebrityentertainmentengagementcelebrity engagementsweddingRoyal Wedding
Related
The royal baby and the line to the British throne
Princess Eugenie announces engagement
The official royal engagement photos are here!
Royal wedding date announced
Meghan Markle's style through the years
Will & Kate's royal family through the years
ROYAL WEDDING
Meghan Markle gets coat of arms approved by the queen
Diana's view: Story behind the iconic royal wedding photo
Harry, Meghan attend first official event after wedding
Royal wedding star Bishop Michael Curry speaks to GMA
Royal wedding flowers delivered to hospice patients
More Royal Wedding
SOCIETY
WATCH: Humpback whale launches into air, soaks tourists
City of Raleigh wants to regulate Bird scooters
Pink stops performance to comfort fan whose mom died before concert
Fayetteville State University rolls out new bike service
Women denied job because of 'ghetto' names
More Society
Top Stories
Mother also charged in death of infant son in Rocky Mount
Woman found dead in Fayetteville home during well-being check
Hurricane Lane: Category 4 storm soaks Hawaii's Big Island with foot of rain
GOP leaders calling another special session to write new questions on proposed amendments
Woman sues Orange Co. deputies in shooting death of husband in 2017
Kroger Co., parent company of Harris Teeter, to phase out plastic bags
Lane vs. Kilauea: What happens when a hurricane meets a volcano?
32 children's medicines recalled for possible microbial contamination
Show More
Celebrities who have passed away recently
Researchers warn of resurgence of flesh eating STD
Woman survives being attacked by alligator in Florida lake
Steven Tyler tells Trump to stop using Aerosmith songs at rallies
Suspected drug tunnel found in old KFC kitchen
More News