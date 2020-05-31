George Floyd

Semi-truck drives through George Floyd protesters marching on Minneapolis interstate

MINNEAPOLIS, Minnesota -- Officials in Minnesota say no protesters appear to have been hit after a semitrailer drove into a crowd demonstrating on a freeway near downtown Minneapolis.

The Minnesota State Patrol says in a tweet that the action appeared deliberate.


The patrol says the driver was injured and taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Governor Tim Walz said he has since been released and is in police custody.

It wasn't clear how the driver was hurt. TV footage showed protesters swarming the truck, and then law enforcement quickly moving in.


Other TV footage showed the tanker truck moving rapidly onto the bridge and protesters appearing to part ahead of it.

The protesters were demonstrating against the death of George Floyd
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societyminnesotaofficer arrestedprotestcontroversial videocaught on tapecaught on videogeorge floydu.s. & worldman killedpolice brutalitycaught on camera
Copyright © 2020 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
GEORGE FLOYD
LATEST: George Floyd protests enter second night in Raleigh
Ashley Christensen at Chuck's on Sunday cleaning up damage
Manager of black-owned Raleigh store calls looting 'despicable'
Raleigh police chief calls violence 'disgusting,' vows more arrests
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
LATEST: George Floyd protests enter second night in Raleigh
Manager of black-owned Raleigh store calls looting 'despicable'
George Floyd's brother condemns violent protests, asks for peace
Raleigh police chief calls violence 'disgusting,' vows more arrests
Michael Jordan demands change after George Floyd's death
Ashley Christensen at Chuck's on Sunday cleaning up damage
NYC mayor orders review after NYPD vehicle drives into group of protesters
Show More
COVID-19 LATEST: NC to observe Day of Mourning
1,600 arrested in 17 US cities as George Floyd protests continue
Family members of George Floyd speak out after protests
J. Cole attends George Floyd protest in Fayetteville
George Floyd protests swarm Manhattan, Brooklyn; over 100 arrested amid violence
More TOP STORIES News