Seniors concerned about possible changes to Cary bus routes

CARY, N.C. (WTVD) -- The town of Cary is reaching out to residents about possible changes to its bus routes.
Last week, a meeting with seniors drew about 50 people. Some seniors are concerned the changes will impact them.
Steven Reed, 62, rides GoCary buses almost every day.
Like many seniors, he uses route number four to get to the Maynard Crossing shopping center.
"I eat over there," Reed said. "I do business over there."
Instead of getting dropped off right in front of the Harris Teeter pharmacy, riders will need to walk from the stop at High House Road, under the proposed route.
"All of these changes mean that people that barely walk with walkers have to cross busy streets to get there and they just can't do it," said Linda Holben, 72, who uses a wheelchair and rides the bus regularly. "It's just not safe."
In addition, the bus stop at the Cary Senior Center would be inbound only, not outbound.
Data shows there's been a decline in ridership from 2014 to 2016.
Kelly Blazey, Cary's Transit Services Administrator, said in a January council meeting that the recommendations come from the Wake transit bus plan.
"This is a great thing for our community as these changes will allow us to provide better transit services to more people by adding more routes, improving on-time performance and simplifying maps and schedules," she said during that meeting.
But Holben sees it another way.
"It's very upsetting," she said, adding that the door to door service for those with disabilities isn't affordable for her. "We're on a fixed income."
Proposals aren't finalized yet and it's unclear when the town will make a final decision.
