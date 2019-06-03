Society

Sephora to close US stores for inclusion workshops after incident involving singer SZA

NEW YORK -- Sephora says it will close all its U.S. stores on the morning of June 5 to host "inclusion workshops" for its employees. The move comes just over a month after the cosmetics company caught the internet's eye, when singer SZA said she had security called on her while shopping at a California store.

Sephora posted notice of the closures on its Facebook page and elsewhere. It also included a link to its "We Belong to Something Beautiful" campaign, which says, "We will never stop building a community where diversity is expected, self-expression is honored, all are welcomed, and you are included."

On April 30, SZA tweeted that a Sephora employee called security to make sure she wasn't stealing. Sephora responded with an apologetic tweet, saying it takes such complaints seriously.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societynew yorkracism
Copyright © 2019 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
17-year-old girl bitten by shark in Atlantic Beach, officials say
SC trooper shot while trying to pull man over for seat belt violation
Johnston Co. man recounts frightening moment when stranger knocked on his door
2 Smoothie King employees fired for writing racist remarks on receipts
Winning Powerball ticket sold in Hope Mills
Suspect in Maleah Davis disappearance seen celebrating her 4th birthday
Naked intruder on drugs, armed with hammer terrorizes family
Show More
Out-of-control cruise ship slams into tourist boat, dock in Venice
Teacher adopts 7th grader in need of kidney transplant
What you'll be able to see in the sky in June 2019
Snapchat, other services affected by network congestion
Survivor who crossed path with gunman thought it was a drill
More TOP STORIES News