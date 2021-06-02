LGBTQ+ Pride

San Francisco Giants will be 1st MLB team to wear Pride Month-themed uniforms, caps

SF Giants to honor Pride Month with logo on caps and uniforms

SAN FRANCISCO -- The San Francisco Giants will support Pride Month on the field and on their uniforms and caps.

On Saturday against the Cubs, the Giants will feature Pride colors in the SF logo on their game caps along with a Pride patch on the right sleeves of their home uniforms - making them the first major league team to do so.

"Very proud that the San Francisco Giants are taking this step. Very proud to be part of it," manager Gabe Kapler said Tuesday before San Francisco hosted the Los Angeles Angels. "Looking forward to the impact and the support that we can provide for the LGBTQ+ community."



The 11 colors represented in the new Pride logo are: red (life); orange (healing); yellow (sunlight); green (nature); blue (serenity); purple (spirit); and black and brown for LGBTQ+ people of color. Light blue, pink and white represent those who are transgender.

"We are extremely proud to stand with the LGBTQ+ community as we kick off one of the best annual celebrations in San Francisco by paying honor to the countless achievements and contributions of all those who identify as LGBTQ+ and are allies of the LGBTQ+ community," Giants President and CEO Larry Baer said in a statement.

Additionally, the Giants will host Pride Movie Night at Oracle Park on June 11-12.
