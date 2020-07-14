u.s. & world

Ex-NBA superstar Shaquille O'Neal stops to help stranded Florida driver

GAINESVILLE, Fla. -- A woman whose car was left stranded along a Florida interstate when her tire blew out got a little unexpected help from former NBA star Shaquille O'Neal, sheriff's officials say.

O'Neal, who lives in the Orlando area, was traveling on Interstate 75 near Gainesville on Monday when he saw the woman pull onto the side of the road, the Alachua County Sheriff's Office said on a Facebook post.

He stayed with the woman until deputies arrived at the scene.



In the video posted to Facebook, deputies thanked O'Neal for his assistance. The driver is heard telling deputies that the tire blew out, forcing her to pull over and that O'Neal stopped to help.

"He fist-bumped Deputies Purington and Dillon before going on his way," the sheriff's office wrote on Facebook. "Hey Basketball Cop Foundation you're not the only one that knows Shaq."
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societyfloridadashboard camerasnbaact of kindnessu.s. & worldsports
Copyright © 2020 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
U.S. & WORLD
Family wants justice for Bragg soldier dismembered while camping
Trump administration rescinds rule on foreign students
Hugging a tree can help with isolation, officials say
Pub installs electric fence to enforce distance rules
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Here is Gov. Cooper's plan for reopening NC schools
Gov. Cooper extends Phase 2 'Safer-at-Home' order
Trump administration rescinds rule on foreign students
Family wants justice for Bragg soldier dismembered while camping
Body found in Wake Co. home could be connected to 2 Raleigh deaths
Comet Neowise to be visible again: Where and how to see it in Raleigh
Dozens of beagles saved from hoarding house
Show More
Fayetteville leaders push for water safety after 1-year-old drowns
Duke pediatrician urges state to follow COVID-19 data for school plan
DOT: COVID-19 affects roadside cleanup, too
Stunning sight as Comet Neowise streaks past Earth: WATCH
Florida now 'epicenter' of COVID-19 pandemic, doctor says
More TOP STORIES News