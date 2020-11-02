everyday heroes

Share Your ABC11 Heroes!

Who's the hero in your life during the COVID-19 pandemic? Are they a nurse, an educator, survivor, a utility worker, an EMS paramedic, a truck driver? For the month of November we are paying a special tribute to honor those who have served in the armed forces, we are thankful for all the sacrifices!

Share the story of your hero here.

See some other heroes here!

veteran
