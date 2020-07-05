abc11 together

Share Your Heroes: Pest technician Tim Hughes puts a smile on everyone's face

ABC11 Together highlights the strength of the human spirit, good deeds, community needs, and how our viewers can help
By
DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- Pest technician Tim Hughes has a strong work ethic and is often requested by customers.

"Timothy is an exceptional, wonderful, sweet, humble young man," said Tim's mother, Christina Perry, "He's been like that since he was a little kid."


"He is our hero, he is my hero, and that's my nephew and I love him so much," said Terri Wilson, Tim's aunt.

"When you see his work ethic, when you're around him, when you talk to him, you really get a sense of why they all want him to be their technician," said Charles Majors, branch manager of Home Paramount Pest Control. Majors said Hughes is often requested by customers.


"I've had the pleasure of knowing Tim Hughes since he was about 10 or 11 years old as a sixth grade middle school math teacher. Tim has always been very respectful and I've had the opportunity of watching him mature over the years," said Tim's 6th grade math teacher Kimberly Taylor.

