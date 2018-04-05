Sheetz to hire 550 workers in North Carolina

Looking for a job?Sheetz is hiring!The convenience store chain is looking to hire more than 2,500 employees company-wide.Sheetz will hold open interviews for full-time and part-time positions starting on April 11 at all of its 568 locations.Sheetz currently operates 568 stores throughout Pennsylvania, Maryland, Virginia, Ohio, West Virginia and North Carolina.Prospective employees should visit https://jobs.sheetz.com to learn more.