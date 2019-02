COSTCO: $16.99





WALMART: $9.87





LIDL: $9.99





ALDI: $12.89





TRADER JOE'S: $9.99

Flowers are big business for Valentine's Day. The National Retail Federation estimates Americans will spend 1.9 billion dollars on flowers for Valentine's Day.ABC11 did some comparison shopping to see who has the best deals in bloom for a dozen roses to help stretch your dollar.Here's how they stacked up:Walmart came out on top with the cheapest dozen for $9.87. Trader Joe's and Aldi tied for second at $9.99.