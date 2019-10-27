Silver Alert issued for missing 15-year-old Weldon girl

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- A Silver Alert has been issued for a 15-year-old girl who is believed to be suffering from dementia or some other cognitive impairment, officials say.Weldon Police are looking for Rosa Elizabeth Udnerdue, who was last seen on Maple Street.The 15-year-old is described as standing 5-foot 4-inches and weighs 135 pounds, she has long brown hair and brown eyes.Anyone with information on Rosa Elizabeth Underdue is asked to call the Weldon Police Department at (252) 536-1154 or 911.