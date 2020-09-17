Society

Simone Biles and more Olympians transform into Avengers ahead of video game

Four well-known Olympians reassembled as their favorite Avenger in support of Marvel's Avengers video game launch.

Real-life sports heroes Simone Biles, Jagger Eaton, Nathan Adrian and Allyson Felix agreed to a make-over by beauty influencer Kandee Johnson to celebrate the highly anticipated game.

Olympic gold medalist gymnast Biles transformed into Black Widow, while Olympic swimmer Adrian revamped into Thor, track and field Olympian Felix morphed into the one and only Ms. Marvel, and skateboard Olympian Eaton was made over into Captain America.

The stars were captured in their outfits and make-up in a photo shoot led by Peter Yang, in which each of the athletes were asked about their favorite Avenger.

When Adrian was asked who his real-life Hulk was, he said, "My mom or sister. You get diagnosed with cancer and your mom is like 'Okay my flight is tomorrow,' and I'm like 'What?!' You know she's there, and nothing is going to stop her from being there for her baby boy."

SEE RELATED STORY: 5-year-old boy with rare brain cancer joins Avengers cast for premiere of 'Endgame'

More of their reactions can be heard in the video player above.

SEE MORE RELATED:

'Avengers: Endgame' movie brings out die hard fans on premiere night

Marvel Studios announces new lead African American and female superhero films
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societywomen athletesgamesmovieolympicsathletesmarvelvideo game
Copyright © 2020 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Body believed to be missing Raleigh man located in Virginia, police say
Gov. Cooper to allow elementary schools to open full-time
COVID-19 LATEST: Metrics continue to stabilize at high level
Tornado Watch issued for some NC counties
Judge blocks Postal Service changes that slowed mail
Free tutoring service needs your help
Cumberland schools reject plan to return to class in 2020
Show More
What happens if a coworker tests positive for COVID-19?
Saturday's UNC/Charlotte football game canceled
Wounded deputy released from hospital after ambush, sheriff says
Barr under fire over comparison of COVID-19 lockdowns to slavery
Baby delivered at Chatham Hospital for first time in nearly 30 years
More TOP STORIES News