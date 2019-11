Small player with rare condition shows big heart in 89-yard touchdown run

Last Friday marked a special touchdown for a high school football player with a rare joint disorder in his last game.Tristin Edwards, who has arthrogryposis multiplex congenita, ran for an 89-yard touchdown and got cheers from both sidelines the entire way. After scoring, Edwards' teammates came out to the end zone to celebrate with him.Edwards, a 5-foot-3, 83-pound senior, scored the first points of the night for Billings Skyview High School against Missoula Sentinel High. It was a first-round playoff game.Missoula won 45-7.